Salem teenager found dead in parked vehicle

Salem Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old male found deceased in a car in northeast Salem.

Salem Police said they found a teenager dead in northeast Salem Monday morning.

The 15-year-old Salem resident was found in a vehicle parked on the block of 1000 Evergreen Ave. NE around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a prepared statement.

Investigators consider the death suspicious but no further details will be released during an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Police Tips at 503-588-8477.

