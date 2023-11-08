Salem teenager found dead in parked vehicle
Salem Police said they found a teenager dead in northeast Salem Monday morning.
The 15-year-old Salem resident was found in a vehicle parked on the block of 1000 Evergreen Ave. NE around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a prepared statement.
Investigators consider the death suspicious but no further details will be released during an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Police Tips at 503-588-8477.
For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Christian Willbern at cwillbern@statesmanjournal.com
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem police investigating suspicious death teen found in vehicle