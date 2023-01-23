Salem veterinarian charged with DUII after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

Breaking news

A Salem veterinarian has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and attempting to elude a police officer following a collision Saturday that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Dr. Eric Raymond Webb, a small-animal vet at The Pet Clinic, also was charged with second-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, and driving while suspended, according to court documents.

The 26-year-old female pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital. She later was transferred to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Rickey Street SE, according to a Salem Police news release.

Witnesses reported the woman was struck by a pick-up truck driven by an adult male who fled the scene. They were able to provide details about the direction of travel of the vehicle.

Keizer Police located and stopped Webb in the 1900 block of Claxter Road NE, Keizer Police spokesman Lt. Trevor Wenning said.

Webb, 49, has seven previous DUII convictions dating back to 2010, according to court records.

He also has previous convictions for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, criminal driving while suspended, violating the open-container law, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to Webb’s public social media pages, he graduated from Mountain View High School in Bend in 1991, and from Oklahoma State University’s veterinary college in 1998. He currently lives in Aumsville.

Dr. Ken Genova, owner of The Pet Clinic, declined to comment, an employee there said.

The Oregon Veterinary Medical Examining Board shows Webb’s initial license date as Feb. 28, 2022, and does not show any disciplinary proceedings. Board minutes, however, show Webb’s veterinary license was reinstated at least twice, in 2013 and 2018.

Webb was arraigned in Marion County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

