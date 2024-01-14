Salem wants to know about cracked or missing sidewalks, needed pedestrian crossings

Is there a cracked sidewalk, missing sidewalk or needed pedestrian crossing in your neighborhood?

The city wants to hear about it for $17 million in bond funding earmarked for pedestrian improvements. Residents can share ideas using an interactive dashboard until March 31.

The funding comes from the $300 million Safety and Livability Bond Measure passed by Salem voters in 2022.

These funds include:

$3.5 million for new pedestrian crossing projects

$6 million for sidewalk infill projects

$7.5 million in sidewalk replacement projects

"Salem is committed to enhancing pedestrian safety and accessibility," city officials said in a statement. The city keeps an interactive map on the submission form.

Dozens of requests have already been submitted, including issues like a non-working crosswalk light near the Career Technical Education Center on Portland Road, a lack of sidewalks on Parkway Drive in West Salem, and the need for a safer way for pedestrians to cross Center Street near 21st Street NE. The sidewalk replacement and infill request map has dozens listed per neighborhood.

City officials said locations only need one request, and multiple requests will not increase the likelihood a project will be selected. Once submitted, the requests are evaluated by various criteria approved by the Salem City Council, which includes:

Equity (poverty levels, minority populations, access to vehicles)

Street classification (arterial streets, local streets)

Location relative to schools, transit, and parks

Sidewalk condition

To submit a project suggestion or learn more, visit Safety and Livability Bond Pedestrian Project Requests at cityofsalem.net/government/shaping-salem-s-future/safety-and-livability-bond/safety-and-livability-bond-pedestrian-project-request.

