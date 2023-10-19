Salem warns residents to avoid part of Claggett Creek after sewage spill

The city of Salem is warning residents to avoid marked sections of Claggett Creek in Keizer after 1,350 gallons of raw sewage spilled nearby and possibly entered the creek.

The overflow was reported to the city at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, near 4937 Verda Lane NE, Unit 302. It was caused by a blockage in the sewer line.

Public Works Department Environmental Services crews sent to the site cleared the blockage by 4 p.m. Wednesday, city officials said. Crews have posted signs warning residents to stay out of the creek and avoid contact with creek water.

The city sent out a public alert at 2 p.m. Thursday.

“The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality requires notifications within 24 hours if the spill impacts a river, creek or other waterway,” said Trevor Smith, a spokesman for the city’s public works department. “We were uncertain whether the spill reached the creek but we decided to issue it as a precaution.”

The city should get E. coli test results back Friday and will update the community on the creek’s safety, Smith said.

Sewage can pollute water, harming aquatic life and render public waters unsafe for human consumption, recreation and commercial or agricultural use. It also threatens public health through direct human contact or through contact with insects that have been in the sewage.

Fecal bacteria can live for about two days outside the body of humans or other warm-blooded animals, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

City officials ask residents to help prevent sewer backups and overflows by keeping sewers free of fats, oils, rags and grease.

To report an overflowing manhole or spill, call the Public Works Department Dispatch Center at 503-588-6333.

Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem warns Residents to avoid Claggett Creek after sewage spill