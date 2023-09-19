Salem wholesale auto dealer charged with record tampering

Sep. 19—The owner of a Salem auto wholesale business has been arrested for allegedly submitting fraudulent documents to obtain a title for a salvaged vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Joel Paniagua, 35, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested in Concord on Monday and charged with tampering with public records or information, according to a news release from state police.

Paniagua is the owner of Henriquez Auto Sales in Salem.

Authorities said Paniagua submitted fraudulent documents during a salvage inspection at the Manchester Division of Motor Vehicles on March 22.

Salvage inspections are conducted on vehicles that have been classified as a total loss by an insurance company and subsequently repaired, according to state police. After such an inspection, a decal is affixed to a vehicle denoting that it is salvaged.

An arraignment is scheduled for Paniagua on Oct. 16 in 9th Circuit Court, Manchester district.

State police are asking anyone with information about this case to email Det. Sgt. Craig Gagne at: Craig.D.Gagne@dos.nh.gov.