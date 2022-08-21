Salem woman charged with killing her ex-husband at Woodmansee Park

A 29-year-old Salem woman was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death Saturday morning of her former husband during a custody argument in the parking lot of Woodmansee Park, Salem Police said Sunday.

Branda Myshelle Myers, 29, and Vince Edward Douts, 38, also of Salem, were attempting to resolve a custody dispute when the argument escalated, police said in a release.

"Myers used her vehicle to run over Douts several times," the release said. Witnesses directed officers responding to a report of a hit and run collision at about 9:15 a.m. to Douts and Myers.

Myers was booked into the Marion County Jail on Saturday night and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Woodmansee Park was closed for about seven hours Saturday while detectives investigated. It reopened a little after 4 p.m.

Cherrill Crosby is the executive editor of the Statesman Journal. You may reach her at crosbyc@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem woman charged with killing ex-husband at Woodmansee Park