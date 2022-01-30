Salem's Snow Emergency Parking Ban Expires Sunday Afternoon

SALEM, MA — The Salem snow emergency parking ban will be lifted Sunday afternoon even as plowing efforts continue from Saturday's blizzard.

The city said the ban was to be lifted as of 3 p.m.

"However, we are still continuing our cleanup efforts," the city said. "We realize some streets

are accessible to vehicular traffic but may not be able to accommodate on-street parking. The police department is compiling a list of streets that may need parking restrictions or altered traffic patterns."

Residents are asked not to park cares "in such a way that would impede emergency vehicles."

Salem Public Schools will decide whether they are open on Monday later Sunday night. Parents will be notified through the school's notification system.



Cleanup efforts extended into a second day because of the immense amount of snow and a plow driver shortage.

Mayor Kim Driscoll said plowing operations are only about 80 percent staffed with many other communities suffering from the same issues as the coronavirus crisis lingers and the current surge causes absences.

"Please be patient as snow clearing will be a multi-day effort," Driscoll said on Saturday.

To report plowing issues, use snow@salem.com or call Salem Police at 978-744-1212 for non-emergency public safety issues.

(Scott Souza is a Patch field editor covering Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at Scott.Souza@Patch.com. Twitter: @Scott_Souza.)

This article originally appeared on the Salem Patch