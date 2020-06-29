Sales of canoes, kayaks, other outdoor gear rebound during the coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE – On a Thursday morning in mid-March, Darren Bush was poised to open Canoecopia, the largest event of its kind in the world. Bush, the owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports in Monona, Wisconsin, was nervous about the emerging threat of COVID-19, but safer-at-home had not been implemented.

Vendors from across North America were setting up 250,000 square feet of canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and other outdoor gear for the three-day trade show scheduled to begin the next day, Friday the 13th, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Months of work had gone into the planning. About 20,000 people were expected to attend.

Then, Bush got word that Gov. Tony Evers was having a news conference where he declared a public health emergency.

Bush went home.

On that Thursday, he needed to step away from the pressure of organizing Canoecopia, where scores of small-business owners and salespeople counted on his decisions. He needed some time to clear his head and come to terms with this new coronavirus.

He and his wife, Stephanie, sat on their bed and made a “pros and cons” list about whether they should go forward with Canoecopia. Then they prayed.

“I got down on my knees and said, 'Alright, God, what do I do?' And he said, ‘Cancel it.’ ”

The sudden decision could have wiped out the family-owned business. However, Bush knew that if he held the show it could worsen the spread of COVID-19 in towns across the country.

Race matters: Gap between Black and white homeownership is vast, new report finds

Shaq, Papa John's team up: Chain launches Shaq-a-Roni Pizza with company's largest slices

Darren Bush owns Rutabaga canoe and kayak shop in Madison and is the sponsor of Canoecopia, the largest paddle sports show of its kind in the world. More

“With that many folks coming from all over, we were going to kill some people,” he said. “I told Stephanie, if we go bankrupt, then we go bankrupt. It’s only money.”

It was very rough for a while. Sales plummeted at Rutabaga, which was closed during the busiest part of the year. Online sales, curbside pickup and home delivery kept the family-owned business afloat. Hundreds of customers bought gift cards, showing their support for the shop that’s been a fixture on Madison’s south side for decades.

Maybe it was good karma for the rest of the outdoor sporting goods industry as sales of many products have roared back in the past couple of months.

Across the nation, bicycles, kayaks, paddleboards, camping gear, even trampolines and pool floats are in hot demand and short supply.

More: 5 bike trails near rivers that are perfect for a pedal and paddle trip

“We are on this crazy trajectory that we have never seen before. We just don’t know where it’s going,” said Bill Kueper, vice president of Wenonah Canoe, in Winona, Minnesota.

Rutabaga canoe and kayak shop in Madison is open again with the staff taking many COVID-19 safety precautions More

He was in Madison that Thursday when Bush canceled Canoecopia. His booth was already set up, and he was excited to get the paddling sports season underway with the massive consumer trade show.