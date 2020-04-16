Sales drop at Vuitton owner LVMH as virus forces store closures

PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH <LVMH.PA> on Thursday posted a 17% drop in comparable sales in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic, as government-imposed lockdowns in Europe forced it to close stores and production sites.

LVMH, like rivals such as Gucci-owner Kering <PRTP.PA>, has had to temporarily shut shops in key markets after the novel coronavirus first emerged in China late last year and later spread to Europe and the United States.

The group also halted production at key sites including in France, where in manufactures the bulk of its pricey Vuitton handbags for instance, though it has used some of its sites to produce face masks and hand gels.

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, had warned in late March that first-quarter sales would fall by between 10 and 20% compared to a year ago. It said on Thursday that revenues stood at 10.6 billion euros ($11.48 billion) in the January to March period, down 15% on a reported basis.

That marked a 17% fall on a like-for-like basis, which strips out foreign exchange swings and acquisitions.

In its key fashion and leather goods division, home to other brands like Christian Dior, sales resisted slightly better than some analysts had expected, falling 10% on a like-for-like basis compared to a year earlier. The group said online sales had surged.

LVMH said that its billionaire boss Bernard Arnault - France's richest man - would forego his full pay in April and May, and give up his variable remuneration for the whole of 2020. Several other senior executives including daughter Delphine Arnault, who works at Vuitton, will do the same.

The group also said it would trim its proposed dividend against 2019 results by 30%, to 4.80 euros per share.

While business in China has started to pick up again in the past few weeks, other countries, like Italy and France, are set to be under lockdown until early May at least. Chinese consumers account for over a third of all luxury goods purchases, although many often shop on overseas trips.





