Sales Plunge at J.C. Penney, but Profitability Starts to Improve

After posting flattish comparable-store sales in the first half of fiscal 2018, comp sales began to decline sharply at J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) in the second half of last year. On Thursday morning, the struggling department store icon reported that this downward trend continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

However, this time, the big sales decline was accompanied by a substantial improvement in J.C. Penney's profitability. While management clearly has a tough task ahead of it, the company's margin expansion last quarter at least provided a ray of hope for investors.

Sales plunge, but gross margin initiatives begin working

J.C. Penney's comparable-store sales plunged 9% year over year last quarter, which was one of its worst results since the disastrous Ron Johnson era. About 3 percentage points of the Q2 comp sales decline came from J.C. Penney exiting the appliance business and discontinuing its in-store furniture departments earlier this year. On average, analysts had expected a more moderate 5.3% comp sales decline.

Including the (modest) impact of store closures, net sales fell 9.2% to $2.51 billion. However, this was partially offset by a 64% surge in credit income, which reached $110 million in the quarter. As a result, total revenue fell 7.4% to $2.62 billion.

J.C. Penney suffered a 9% comp sales decline in the second quarter. Image source: J.C. Penney.

The good news for investors was that profitability improved significantly. Since soon after new CEO Jill Soltau took the reins last fall, management has been highlighting opportunities to boost gross margin by improving inventory management and reducing "shrink," the industry term for lost and stolen merchandise. J.C. Penney's efforts in this regard are finally starting to pay off.

Gross margin increased by more than 3 percentage points last quarter, reaching 36.8%, up from 33.7% a year earlier. This, along with the big jump in credit income, more than offset the impact of lower total sales, enabling J.C. Penney to post slightly positive operating income in Q2.

Consequently, J.C. Penney's adjusted net loss improved to $0.18 per share from $0.38 per share in the prior-year period. This easily beat the analyst consensus for a loss of $0.31 per share. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped to $160 million, compared to $105 million in Q2 2018. For comparison, adjusted EBITDA had fallen by more than half in the first quarter.

Guidance shows that there's no quick turnaround coming

In conjunction with the Q2 earnings report, management also provided full guidance for fiscal 2019 for the first time. (Previously, it had only said that free cash flow would be positive for the year.) First, J.C. Penney expects comp sales to fell 7% to 8% year over year, with 2 percentage points of the drop driven by exiting the appliance and in-store furniture businesses. This implies sales trends consistent with the first half of the year over the next two quarters, despite easier comparisons.

