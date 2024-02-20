Sales prices for Livingston County homes rose in November

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Newly released data for November shows potential buyers and sellers in Livingston County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sales price of $322,000.

The median home sold for $353,250, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 9.7% from October.

Compared to $364,000 in November 2022, the median home sales price was down 3%.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.livingstondaily.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $350,000 median selling price in Livingston County was up 4.2% in November from $336,000 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sales price of single-family homes was up 4.5% from a median of $335,000.

Five single-family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to two recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 15.5% in sales price in November to a median of $358,200 from $310,000 in October. Compared to November 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 1.6% from $364,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more in November.

The number of recorded sales in Livingston County dropped by 36.7% since November 2022, from 354 to 224. All residential home sales totaled $86.8 million.

In Michigan, homes sold at a median of $221,733 in November, up 0.8% from $220,000 in October. There were 9,500 recorded sales across the state, down 15.6% from 11,261 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Michigan increased by 6.2% from $3.1 billion in October to $3.2 billion in November.

Of all residential home sales in Michigan, 1.78% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 1.14% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Michigan decreased by 0.6% from a median of $215,000 in October to $213,691 in November. Since November 2022, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 12.5% from $190,000.

Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes rose 7.7% from a median of $260,000 in October to $280,000 in November. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 0.7% from the median of $278,156 in November 2022.

The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices and dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly high or low sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

