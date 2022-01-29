Sales soar for 'Maus' after its banning in Tennessee

This cover image released by Pantheon shows "Maus" a graphic novel by Art Spiegelman. A Tennessee school district has voted to ban the Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman. (Pantheon via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Art Spiegelman
    American cartoonist and writer (born 1948)

NEW YORK (AP) — Just days after the banning of “Maus” by a Tennessee school district made national news, two editions of Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust have reached the top 20 on Amazon.com and are in limited supply.

“Maus” was No. 12 on Amazon as of early Friday evening, and was not available for delivery until mid-February. “The Complete Maus,” which includes a second volume, was No. 9 and out of stock.

Neither book was in the top 1,000 at the beginning of the week.

Earlier this month, the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee voted to remove “Maus” due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting. Spiegelman's autobiographical book, winner of a Pulitzer in 1992, tells of his father's experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

The board's decision came amid a wave of conservative-sponsored legislation and other actions to pull books from schools, with other banned works including Toni Morrison's “The Bluest Eye” and Harper Lee's “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State seeks death penalty against man accused of murder in death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers

    Palm Beach Gardens police found the body of Florida teen Ryan Rogers on Nov. 16. The Dwyer High School freshman had gone missing the night before.

  • Dover queues: The firms struggling with Brexit red tape

    A month after more post-Brexit paperwork came into force, many companies are having problems.

  • Heavy law enforcement presence responds to Pirate’s Cove as deputies search for suspect

    A helicopter was also called to the scene.

  • US East Coast hunkers down for 'bombogenesis' snowstorm

    Packing hurricane-force winds, the storm has triggered the region's first blizzard warnings since 2018.

  • Software tycoon Mike Lynch loses Autonomy court battle with Hewlett Packard

    Judge says Hewlett Packard “substantially wins” long-running lawsuit. Lynch faces prospect of extradition to the US on fraud charges.

  • IMF urges El Salvador to scale back its Bitcoin push

    The International Monetary Fund said Friday that El Salvador should dissolve the $150 million trust fund it created when it made the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender and return any of those unused funds to its treasury. The recommendation was part of the international lender’s report on El Salvador’s economy and went beyond its statement earlier this week urging El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender. The trust fund was intended to allow the automatic conversion of Bitcoin to U.S. dollars — El Salvador’s other currency — to encourage people wary of adopting the highly-volatile digital currency.

  • Omicron surge in Brazil hospitalizing the unvaccinated

    There has been a renewed surge of COVID-19 in Brazil with the spread of the omicron variant and, as elsewhere in the world, it is largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Brazil confirmed an average 162,000 cases in the week through Jan. 26, up from a 20-month low of some 3,000 in late December, according to Our World in Data, an online research site. “We see that the people who are being hospitalized are those who either weren’t vaccinated or didn’t finish the three doses, who have comorbidities,” Dr. Rafaela Ribeiro told The Associated Press inside the intensive-care unit of her hospital in Marica, in Rio de Janeiro's metropolitan region.

  • Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

    The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, including giving Moscow a guarantee that Ukraine can never join the Western alliance. The focus is now on how Russia will respond — a decision that rests squarely with President Vladimir Putin and one that could determine whether Europe will again be plunged into war. Here are things to know on Thursday about the international tensions surrounding Ukraine.

  • Mike Lynch: Priti Patel approves extradition of Autonomy founder

    Mike Lynch lost a multibillion-dollar fraud action on Friday over the sale of Autonomy in 2011.

  • US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine

    In a break from the past, the U.S. and its allies are increasingly revealing their intelligence findings as they confront Russian preparations for a possible invasion of Ukraine, looking to undercut Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans by exposing them and deflecting his efforts to shape world opinion. The White House in recent weeks publicized what it said was a developing Russian “false-flag” operation to create pretext for an invasion. Britain named specific Ukrainians it accused of having ties to Russian intelligence officers plotting to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Lawsuit accuses Chris Brown of raping unnamed woman on Florida yacht

    An unnamed woman has filed a lawsuit that accuses musician Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on a Florida yacht in December 2020 and seeks $20 million in damages from the Grammy-winning singer. The civil lawsuit, filed on Thursday by a musician and choreographer identified as Jane Doe, said she was invited by Brown to meet him at Star Island, Florida, home of rapper Sean Combs. When she arrived, she boarded a yacht and accepted Brown's offer of a drink as they discussed her career, the filing said.

  • Iraqi army: Rockets hit Baghdad airport, damage two planes

    Six rockets struck Baghdad's international airport facility on Friday, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties, Iraq's military said in a statement. The rockets fired in the early morning landed on planes parked in a waiting area of Iraqi Airways, the country's national carrier, the statement said. Most attacks targeting the airport did not cause heavy damage or affect civilian areas of the airport facility.

  • Merck's COVID-19 pill active against Omicron in lab studies

    The data evaluated the antiviral activity of molnupiravir and other COVID-19 antiviral agents against COVID-19 variants of concern. Molnupiravir is yet to be studied against Omicron in human studies, the companies said.

  • Chicago police release surveillance images of West Side homicide suspect

    Chicago police have released photos of a man wanted for a homicide on the West Side earlier this month.

  • Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

    A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man's family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. The family of D.J. Ferguson said in a crowdfunding appeal this week that officials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the 31-year-old father of two that he was ineligible for the procedure because he hasn’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus. D.J.'s mother, Tracey Ferguson, insists that her son isn't against vaccinations, noting he's had other immunizations in the past.

  • 'He didn't deserve this': Landon Eastep's wife speaks out after Nashville man killed by police

    At least nine law enforcement officers opened fire on Landon Eastep Thursday afternoon as he stood in the middle of I-65 holding a box cutter.

  • Chilling CCTV captures rapist carrying victim along street before attack

    Austin Osayande, who carried out the attack in Leeds in 2015, will be sentenced next month.

  • Entering Beijing's Olympics bubble is a surreal experience

    For the thousands of athletes, journalists and others descending on Beijing for the Winter Olympics, China’s strict pandemic measures are creating a surreal and at times anxious experience. China is isolating everyone coming from abroad from any contact with the general public for the duration of the Games, which open next week. “I know the only experience of Beijing I’m going to experience is the Beijing I will see out of my bus window and my hotel window,” said Associated Press photo editor Yirmiyan Arthur, who arrived this week.

  • Charlize Theron shares rare photo of daughters August and Jackson

    Charlize Theron is giving a glimpse into her family life. On Thursday, the "Monster" star, 46, shared a rare photo of her two daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10, as she celebrated her mom Gerda's birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

  • Kellyanne Conway Promotes Her Memoir And Everyone Makes The Same Damning Point

    "Oooh. Taking a shot at fiction, I see," one Twitter critic wrote of the former Trump White House counselor.