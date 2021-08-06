Sales tax holidays 2021: Shop tax-free for clothes, school supplies in 11 states this weekend

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Shoppers in 11 states can pick up clothes and school supplies tax-free this weekend.

Back-to-school sales tax holidays kick off Friday in eight states – Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia – joining Florida, whose 10-day tax holiday started July 31. Arkansas’ two-tax holiday starts Saturday, and Maryland's tax-free week begins Sunday.

The tax savings are open to all even those without children, but criteria vary by state. Online shopping also is tax-free during the holidays.

Connecticut and Massachusetts will offer tax breaks later in August. Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia already held tax holidays this summer.

►Back to school 2021: Here are 8 things to know about back-to-school shopping and how to avoid school supply shortages

►Reviewed recommendations: Where to get popular back to school supplies before they sell out

The back-to-school shopping season, the second-biggest period for retailers, behind the holidays, usually kicks off in mid-July and peaks in mid-August. This year, consumers are starting earlier than in past years amid possible shortages of core items like backpacks and shoes.

Most of the states with back-to-school sales tax holidays offer tax-free shopping in August.
In some states, tax breaks are offered year-round. According to the Tax Foundation, Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon don't have a sales tax.

Most clothing also is tax-free year-round in some states, including Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

►Saving money is hard: How Ibotta makes it easier to get discounts and earn cash back on groceries, travel and more

►Mask policies: Walmart, Target, Lowe's, Kohl's, Publix update mask policies for employees; encourage customers to wear masks

Tax-free shopping 2021

Not every town and county will participate in the sales tax holidays, nor will every item be tax-free. Online shopping also is exempt from tax during the days. For some states, local taxes still apply.

Arkansas sales tax holiday

Dates: Aug. 7-8

What’s tax-free:

  • Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

  • Clothing accessories or equipment: Less than $50

  • Select school supplies, school art supplies and instructional materials: No limit

  • Electronic items such as cell phones, laptops and tablets will qualify as sales tax-exempt for the first time: No limit

Full list: dfa.arkansas.gov

►Arkansas tax holiday: What to know about Arkansas' tax-free weekend

Florida tax free holiday

Dates: July 31-Aug. 9

What's tax-free:

  • Clothing, footwear and accessories: $60 or less

  • School supplies: $15 or less

  • Computers and accessories: $1,000 or less per item

Full list: floridarevenue.com/backtoschool

►Florida 10-day sales tax holiday 2021: What back-to-school supplies are covered and NOT covered

Iowa tax free weekend

Dates: Aug. 6-7

What’s tax-free: Clothing and footwear, less than $100

Full list: tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday

►Iowa's tax holiday 2021: Here's how you can avoid paying sales tax on clothing, shoes this month

Not every item is tax free during sales tax holidays.
Maryland tax free week

Dates: Aug. 8-14

What's tax-free:

  • Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

  • Backpacks: The first $40 is tax-exempt

Full list: marylandtaxes.gov

Missouri back to school sales tax holiday

Dates: Aug. 6-8

What’s tax-free:

  • Clothing: Up to $100

  • School supplies: Not to exceed $50 per purchase

  • Personal computers: Up to $1,500

  • Computer software: Up to $350

  • Graphing calculators: Up to $150

Full list: dor.mo.gov

New Mexico tax free holiday

Dates: Aug. 6-8

What’s tax-free:

  • Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

  • Computers: Under $1,000

  • Computer-related items: Under $500

  • School supplies: Less than $30

Full list: tax.newmexico.gov

Ohio tax free weekend

Dates: Aug. 6-8

What’s tax-free:

  • Clothing: $75 or less

  • School supplies and instructional materials: $20 or less

Full list: tax.ohio.gov

►Ohio tax holiday: The three-day sales tax break is Aug. 6-8. Here's what to know.

Oklahoma tax free weekend

Dates: Aug. 6-8

What’s tax-free: Clothing and footwear, less than $100

Full list: oklahoma.gov

South Carolina tax free holiday

Dates: Aug. 6-8

What’s tax-free:

  • Clothing: No limit, diapers also are included and athletic and uniforms for music and scouts are tax-exempt

  • School supplies: No limit, includes backpacks and art supplies for schools. Office supplies will still be taxed.

  • Computers, computer parts and accessories, printers, ink: No limit BUTcomputers used in a business are still taxed.

  • Books and musical instruments: Tax-free if “used for school assignments.”

  • Bed and bath: No limit, includes bedding, pillows and towels.

Full list: dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend

Sales tax holidays, sometimes called tax-free weekends, offer families preparing for the new school year a chance to save.
Texas tax free weekend 2021

Dates: Aug. 6-8

What’s tax-free:

  • Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

  • School supplies and backpacks: Less than $100

Full list: comptroller.texas.gov

►Texas sales tax weekend: Texans can save on school supplies, clothing during this weekend's sales tax holiday

Virginia tax free days

Dates: Aug. 6-8

What’s tax-free:

  • Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

  • School supplies: $20 or less

  • Hurricane and emergency preparedness products: Portable generators up to $1,000; gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less; other specified hurricane preparedness items, $60 or less per item.

  • Energy Star and WaterSense products: $2,500 or less per item

Full list: tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday

►Virginia tax-free weekend 2021: What school supplies are eligible and what others are not?

Upcoming sales tax holidays

Connecticut and Massachusetts start their tax holidays in mid-August.

Connecticut tax free week

Dates: Aug. 15-21

What’s tax-free: Clothing and footwear, less than $100

Full list: portal.ct.gov/DRS

Massachusetts sales tax holiday

Dates: Aug. 14-15

What’s tax-free: Almost everything that costs up to $2,500. In Massachusetts, there is no sales tax on clothes less than $175 year-round.

More information: mass.gov

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►What's on your school supply list? 15 must-have school supplies your kids need, by grade

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tax free weekend: Florida, Texas, Iowa, Ohio, Virginia offer tax break

