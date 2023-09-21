Salesforce to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform for building AI customer service agents

Paul Sawers
·2 min read
0

Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014.

In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users. But last month, the company relaunched as Airkit.ai and launched its first out-of-the-box integrated product, a GPT-4-based platform that allows companies such as OpenTable and ShipBob to build specialized customer service chatbots that can deal with queries around order status, refunds, product information and more.

Airkit
Airkit

Airkit. Image Credits: Airkit

Airkit.ai's connection with Salesforce doesn't stop at the founders' previous startup. The duo launched their new company in 2020 with $28 million in funding from investors including Accel and Salesforce Ventures, which also invested in follow-on rounds, taking Airkit.ai's total funding to $68 million in its six-year history.

And then last year, Airkit also landed on Salesforce's enterprise cloud marketplace, AppExchange.

The hype spurred by ChatGPT and the broader generative AI movement is palpable, with investors falling over themselves to back the next big thing. Thus, a generative AI startup with such strong connections to Salesforce already was always going to be an attractive proposition, particularly given that Salesforce had recently pledged to invest $500 million in generative AI startups.

When the deal closes, expected by January, 2024, Salesforce says that Airkit.ai will be merged into its customer service platform Service Cloud, with Evans continuing to lead the business.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube’s upcoming AI-powered creator tools include a generative green screen

    YouTube announced upcoming AI-based features today, including a generative green screen tool for Shorts.

  • The copyright issues around generative AI aren't going away anytime soon

    Generative AI has brought a host of copyright issues to the fore. Just this week, authors including George R.R. Martin, led by the Authors Guild, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the startup's viral AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained on their work without their knowledge or consent. Onstage at Disrupt 2023, Anastasis Germanidis, one of the co-founders of Runway, a company developing generative AI tools for video, said that his company is "still exploring" the right approach to training AI models on artists' and creators' works.

  • Here’s the crypto news you missed at Disrupt 2023

    This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.

  • YouTube Shorts to gain a generative AI feature called Dream Screen

    YouTube today announced a new feature coming to its short-form video platform Shorts that will allow users to leverage AI tools to create videos. The feature, called Dream Screen, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what you want to see. For example, explained YouTube CEO Neal Mohan at the company's live event "Made on YouTube" this morning, you could type in something as crazy as "a panda drinking coffee," and then the video image appears on the screen.

  • AI startup Gizmo raises $3.5M by using gamified quizzes and flashcards to make learning fun

    Gizmo, a generative AI learning startup that uses gamified quizzes to engage learners, today announced $3.5 million in seed funding from NFX, Ada Ventures, and Capital T. The company will use the funding to scale its platform globally, hire more engineers and roll out new features. Gizmo generates quizzes from a user’s class notes, which can either be copied and pasted into the platform or the AI can pull out information from PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, web pages, or even a YouTube video. Users can share a private link to their decks, which could be useful for classmates looking to study the same information together or teachers who want to create decks for their students.

  • Everything Microsoft announced at its Surface and AI event

    Copilot AI was Microsoft's main focus during its fall event, but the company had two new consumer laptops to show off as well.

  • YouTube Studio to give creators a generative AI tool to suggest video topics

    During today's YouTube event, CEO Neal Mohan revealed that the platform is testing a new generative AI-powered tool in YouTube Studio that suggests video topics, making the brainstorming process easier for content creators. Called “AI insights for Creators,” the inspiration tool will generate ideas based on data about what audiences are already watching, Mohan explained. The AI tool suggests a video idea about Portugal's history and recommends places in the area she could highlight for her subscribers.

  • USC ends reporter’s suspension early after he has ‘long conversation’ with Lincoln Riley

    The Orange County Register reporter initially had his credential suspended for two weeks after the university claimed he violated media guidelines.

  • Meredith Whittaker reaffirms that Signal would leave UK if forced by privacy bill

    Onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, Meredith Whittaker, the president of the Signal Foundation, which maintains the nonprofit Signal messaging app, reaffirmed that Signal would leave the U.K. if the country's recently passed Online Safety Bill forced Signal to build "backdoors" into its end-to-end encryption. "We would leave the U.K. or any jurisdiction if it came down to the choice between backdooring our encryption and betraying the people who count on us for privacy, or leaving," Whittaker said. The Online Safety Bill, which was passed into law in September, includes a clause -- clause 122 -- that, depending on how it's interpreted, could allow the U.K.'s communications regulator, Ofcom, to break the encryption of apps and services under the guise of making sure illegal material such as child sexual exploitation and abuse content is removed.

  • Facebook rolls out multiple personal profiles feature

    Facebook will now allow users to create multiple personal profiles in an effort to help users feel “freer” to engage on the platform, the company announced today. The platform also had 2.064 billion daily active users, up from 2.037 billion the previous quarter.

  • Snapchat+ grows to 5 million subscribers

    Snapchat+, the premium service that offers fans exclusive features, has more than 5 million paying subscribers, Snap announced.

  • 'Long enough to cover my behind,' this cozy cardigan is on double discounts — starting at $26

    'More than a sweater; it’s an experience,' wrote one of over 17,000 five-star fans. At nearly 50% off, it's a must.

  • Don’t want that commuter stipend? Bundl enables employees to choose their own company benefits

    Ten years ago, Brad Brochocki was working for a solar startup in Denver. “I was in my young 20s at the time and equity wasn't something that really incentivized me at all,” CEO Brochocki told TechCrunch. It wasn’t just fellow employees and friends that were thinking the same thing.

  • Zero waste creator explains hack to easily remove ice buildup from freezer

    Ice in the freezer may actually be a bad thing. The post Zero waste creator explains hack to easily remove ice buildup from freezer appeared first on In The Know.

  • Who is Adin Ross? Controversial streamer is friends with Andrew Tate, faked a Kim Jong Un interview

    Adin Ross is only 22 years old, but has seemingly lived two different lifetimes online — the first, streaming NBA 2K on Twitch; the second, now pretending to interview Kim Jong Un on Kick. The post Who is Adin Ross? Controversial streamer is friends with Andrew Tate, faked a Kim Jong Un interview appeared first on In The Know.

  • Moment of truth: Clemson, Florida State square off in a game both teams need badly

    The Tigers and the Seminoles meet in a make-or-break game Saturday, one of the week's highlights.

  • The 7 best size-inclusive men's dress pants that shoppers say feel like sweatpants — as low as $34

    These best-selling picks from Lee, Bonobos, Lululemon, L.L. Bean and more blend comfort with style and shoppers are raving about them.

  • 2023-24 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Goalie tiers

    Check out our tiers for fantasy hockey goaltenders!

  • How to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

    Here's how to pre-order the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Laptop Go 3. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at $1,999 while the Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799. Both will be available on October 3.

  • 2023-24 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Forward Tiers

    There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.