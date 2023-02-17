Salesforce, activist investor Elliott may soon reach deal - source

Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·1 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

(Reuters) -Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc and activist investor Elliott Management Corp are in discussions to reach an agreement that may end an envisioned board challenge, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The battle at Salesforce has pitted some of Wall Street's aggressive activist investors against Marc Benioff, one of Silicon Valley's most iconic chief executives. Salesforce's growth has slowed dramatically in recent quarters and last month the company said it would cut 10% of jobs to address its performance.

Elliott recently made a multi-million dollar investment in Salesforce and planned to nominate several director candidates at the company, Reuters reported in January.

Salesforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Shares of the stock were down 2.4% in trading on Friday; the stock has lost more than 20% of its value in the last 52 weeks, trailing the S&P 500.

The news was first reported by CNBC.

Earlier this year, Salesforce, which is valued at $168 billion, said it planned to cut jobs by 10% and close some offices after rapid pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce.

Investors have been pushing Salesforce to increase profits, buy back more shares, and raised concerns about recent acquisitions.

Late last month, the company appointed the chief executive of hedge fund ValueAct Capital, Mason Morfit, Mastercard finance chief Sachin Mehra and former chief executive of Carnival Corp Arnold Donald to its board.

Elliott has long invested in technology companies and in the past reached settlements for board seats with companies including Pinterest, Twitter and eBay.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; additional reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gaffen and Shinjini Ganguli)

