Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at Waste Management Sustainability Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at the Waste Management Sustainability Forum.

Benioff will participate in a panel on Thursday, January 30, 2020 beginning at approximately 10:00am PT.

A live webcast will be available here: http://webcasts.presentationsoft.com/waste-management/webcast?p_p_id=56&p_p_lifecycle=0&p_p_col_id=column-1&p_p_col_count=1&_56_registrationId=438112&_56_webcastId=416363&_56_webcastTimeId=416364

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

