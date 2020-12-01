Salesforce.com: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.08 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.67 billion to $5.68 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.51 billion.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.63 per share, with revenue ranging from $21.1 billion to $21.11 billion.

Salesforce.com shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $241.35, a rise of 50% in the last 12 months.

