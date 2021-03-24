Salesforce.com Must Face Texas Victims Over Sex-Trafficking

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laurel Brubaker Calkins
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com must face state and federal sex-trafficking facilitation complaints by several young women who claim their pimps repeatedly sold them for sex through Backpage.com classified ads.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in Houston ruled that the women’s claims should proceed because there’s evidence Salesforce.com continued selling customer-relationship management tools and services to the internet ad company after law enforcement publicly accused it of running a nationwide online brothel. Backpage.com is no longer in business.

The women accused Salesforce of aiding in their exploitation by providing Backpage with computer services, including customized database tools and credit card processing.

Read More: Backpage.com CEO Pleads Guilty After Sex Site Permanently Shut

Hanen ruled that the company won’t have to face trial on the victims’ negligence and civil conspiracy complaints. In an order made public Tuesday, Hanen said those state and federal statutes don’t let victims hold third parties liable for criminal acts committed by others who buy their products.

Salesforce.com recorded annual revenues of $17 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2020. The company was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August.

Salesforce.com didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Backpage.com’s CEO Carl Ferrer was charged with online pimping in late 2016 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering in April 2018.

(Updates with allegations in third paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney’s “Black Widow” decision is a huge blow to a desperate theater industry

    The delay of Black Widow has made it clear that even the biggest heroes are no longer immune to the change in consumption habits accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Blavatnik-Backed DigitalOcean Sinks After $775 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Cloud computing company DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. fell as much as 17% in its trading debut after raising more than $775 million in an initial public offering priced at the top of a marketed range.DigitalOcean’s shares, which sold for $47 each in the IPO, opened trading Wednesday at $41.50 and fell as low as $39.01. They were down 6.8% to $43.82 at 1 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $4.6 billion.The New York-based company on Tuesday sold 16.5 million shares, which it had marketed for $44 to $47.The company’s largest stockholder, with a 22% stake after the offering, is an affiliate of Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries Holdings LLC, according to the filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other backers include funds connected to venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and IA Venture Partners.Globally, 46 software companies have raised a combined $15.6 billion in IPOs since Jan. 1, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That includes 14 listings raising $9.84 billion on U.S. exchanges, led by Playtika Holding Corp.’s $2.16 billion IPO and Qualtrics International Inc.’s $1.78 billion share sale, the data show.DigitalOcean said in its filings that it has 570,000 individual and business customers in 185 countries who use its platform to build, deploy and scale software applications.The company’s revenue has grown over the past three years while losses have held relatively steady, according to its filings. DigitalOcean had a net loss of $44 million on revenue of $318 million last year, compared with a loss of $40 million on revenue of $255 million in 2019.The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DOCN.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Cathie Wood's Ark Is Unimpressed With Volkswagen's EV Battery Plans

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management remains unimpressed by what it describes as "linear thinking" of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) on batteries. What Happened: Ark analyst Sam Korus touched on Volkswagen’s “Power Day” in the company’s weekly newsletter on Monday. Korus noted “high-level” takeaways such as the German automaker’s plans to produce 240 GWh of batteries, reduce battery costs by 50%, and add 18,000 fast-charging points by 2030. “In ARK’s view, companies with 'old world DNA' are unlikely to transition quickly enough to dominate the new world,” wrote Korus. See also: How to Buy Volkswagen Stock “Often the difference between old and new world DNA are plans for linear as opposed to exponential growth trajectories.” Korus said that rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) goal for 2030 of 3 terawatt-hours of annual production is 12.5 times more than Volkswagen’s number. Why It Matters: “In an exponential world, companies thinking linearly could be left behind,” as per Korus. Last Friday, Wood updated her price target for the Elon Musk-led company to ,000 in the year 2025. Ark is of the view that Tesla can sell between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025. Volkswagen stock has been gaining traction after it revealed its technology roadmap for 2030. On Monday, the company's stock closed 12.56% higher at $38.44. See Also: Who Will Emerge As Tesla's Biggest Rival By 2025? Volkswagen OTC shares have returned 84.7% on a year-to-date basis, while Tesla shares have declined 5.1% in the same period. Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander, who is short on Tesla, noted that Volkswagen and other incumbents could lead to an erosion in the value of the current segment leader in EVs. Ark's active ETFs include ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) and ARK FINTECH INNOVATION ETF (NYSE: ARKF). Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVolkswagen Heats Up China EV Competition As It Begins Deliveries Of ID.4 Crozz SUVWhat Is Going On With Volkswagen Stock?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Suez Canal Still Blocked as Diggers and Tugs Can’t Budge Ship

    (Bloomberg) -- Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge a massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal, increasing the chances of prolonged delays in one of the world’s most important trade arteries.Work to re-float the ship was suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt, shipping agent Inchcape said, citing the Suez Canal Authority. Dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.On Thursday, an elite salvage squad from the Netherlands is due to arrive with heavier equipment to prise the 400-meter (1,300 feet) container carrier from the canal wall.The Ever Given, which is longer than the Eiffel Tower, ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt on Tuesday, halting traffic and causing gridlock for ships hauling everything from oil to consumer goods. It’s another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was built more than a century ago.“The Suez Canal blockage comes at a particularly unhelpful time,” said Greg Knowler, European editor at JOC Group, which is part of IHS Markit Ltd. “Even a two-day delay would further add to the supply chain disruption slowing the delivery of cargo to businesses across the U.K. and Europe.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.The 193-kilometer-long (120 miles) canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America. On Wednesday 185 vessels, mostly bulk carriers, container ships, and oil or chemical tankers, were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices were already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump close to $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.The Ever Given was grounded early Tuesday amid poor visibility caused by a dust storm and wind speeds that reached 40 knots, resulting in a “loss of the ability to steer the ship,” according to the canal authority.It was traveling from China to Rotterdam. The crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a spokesman for OOCL.At 400 meters in length, Ever Given was built in Japan about three years ago. Shipping companies have been turning to mega-sized vessels to help improve economies of scale, while some key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate them.(Updates with latest details on rescue efforts in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Zoom, Peloton, and Fastly Stocks Were Slammed on Wednesday

    These growth stocks have all lost at least a quarter of their value since mid-February. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access. More follows...

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Asian woman who beat white attacker in street turns down a million raised via GoFundMe

    San Francisco grandmother who saw off suspect with stick will donate funds to charitable causes in fight against increase in anti-Asian hate

  • At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Searchers recovered at least 15 charred bodies after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters at a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday. At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations’ refugee agency.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Sanders says Trump is racist, sexist and a pathological liar – but isn't sure he should be banned from Twitter

    Vermont senator admits he does not have a concrete solution for how to balance censorship with affirmative action against online hate

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell unveils name of his upcoming social media platform

    Site will reportedly go live in the next two weeks

  • Former Yale psychiatrist sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state

  • Trump’s Covid vaccine chief fired from GSK board after sexual assault allegations

    GlaxoSmithKline revealed Moncef Slaoui was terminated following an investigation into allegations

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Mike Davis is leaving the Panthers. What it means for Carolina’s running back situation

    Mike Davis started 12 games last year while Christian McCaffrey was injured.

  • A three-hour wait and a store 10 miles from every home: This is how easy it is to buy a gun in Colorado

    State’s painful history of violence is once again at the centre of a uniquely American crisis in the wake of the killing of 10 people in Boulder