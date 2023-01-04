Salesforce cuts 10% of workforce, citing overhiring

Software company Salesforce will lay off around 10% of its workforce, co-CEO Marc Benioff wrote in a letter to employees Wednesday.

Benioff cited what he called a challenging environment as reason for the layoffs, which he said would take place over the coming weeks. It's unclear whether or how many Indiana-based employees will be impacted.

Why is Salesforce laying people off?

"As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that," Benioff said in the letter.

An SEC filing also said that Salesforce would "select real estate exits and office space reductions within certain markets," though it did not specify which locations.

Will laid off Salesforce employees get severance?

Benioff's letter said that employees who were affected by these layoffs would receive an email imminently. Benioff also said that U.S. employees would get a minimum of nearly five months of pay, as well as health insurance and other resources as they search for new jobs.

Will Salesforce layoffs affect Indianapolis office? It's unclear.

When asked about whether this would affect employees in Indiana or the Indianapolis office space downtown, a Salesforce spokesperson referred IndyStar to the SEC filing.

According to Salesforce's website, the company employs around 2,300 people in Indianapolis. Salesforce Indianapolis was established in 2013.

Contact IndyStar business reporter Claire Rafford at crafford@gannett.com or on Twitter @clairerafford.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Salesforce layoffs: Unclear if Indiana employees affected