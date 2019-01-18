Salesforce to double presence in Ireland with 1,500 new jobs

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com will more than double its workforce in Ireland by adding 1,500 jobs in what the state's foreign investment agency said was one of the largest single job announcements in its 70-year history.

The San Francisco-based cloud software maker currently employs 1,400 people in Dublin, the European hub for a number of major technology firms, and will add the new jobs over the next five years as it moves into a new 430,000 feet campus on the city's north docks.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Paul Sandle)