Salesforce embeds conversational AI across the platform with Einstein Copilot

Ron Miller
·3 min read
0
Image Credits: Barks_japan / Getty Images

Salesforce first introduced its AI layer called Einstein back in 2016 to provide predictive AI services across the Salesforce family of products. In March, just months after the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it introduced Einstein GPT to bring the ability to ask questions about the software in natural language across the platform.

Today, at the Dreamforce customer conference, taking place in San Francisco, the company announced the next step in its AI journey, introducing Einstein Copilot, which embeds this ability to ask questions in the context of whatever users are doing, regardless of product.

Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, a pretty important title given the role of AI in the company these days, says Einstein GPT was the first attempt to spread generative AI across the platform. It was designed to provide a kind of generalized automated assistance, like generating a response for customer service or writing an email for a salesperson, but for many customers that wasn’t enough and that's why they are introducing Copilot.

“We are launching Einstein Copilot which is a conversational AI assistant for companies, employees, as well as their customers to securely and safely be able to access generative AI to do their jobs better, faster, more easily, to augment and amplify their their own abilities, their skills, their work, be more efficient and be more productive,” Shih told TechCrunch.

The idea is to let users ask the bot in a conversational way to get information that would often take several clicks and knowledge of how to do it. A salesperson could dig into their current pipeline, in service, a newer customer service rep might ask how to deal with a return over 30 days and in commerce, a product manager might ask how to add a new product or how a certain product is performing in a particular geography. Instead of asking someone or searching a database, they can just ask Einstein Copilot in plain language, and it will find the information for you, assuming it’s been trained to answer the question.

Brent Leary, founder and principal analyst at CRM Essentials, says that while just about every software company is embedding generative AI at this point, he sees Salesforce with one distinct advantage. “What could potentially separate Einstein Copilot [from the rest of the enterprise software pack] is the coverage across the customer touchpoint spectrum, including commerce. That creates an opportunity to impact a plurality of customer interactions and impact not only customer experiences, but also the experiences employees have while engaging customers at the time of need,” Leary said.

Shih recognizes these large language models have issues, and she is pretty open about them. “We know that there's an AI trust gap. There's a gap and there's reasons for this…Islands of data can result in hallucinations and incorrect or incomplete outputs,” she said in a press event this week.

Salesforce believes that by linking Einstein Copilot AI tooling to data coming from its own Data Cloud (introduced last year at Dreamforce as Genie), and building its own model, it can reduce some of the issues we have seen with large language models, particularly around hallucinations where the model makes up an answer when it doesn’t have enough information.

The company also has introduced the concept of what they are calling 'a trust layer,' essentially an underlying security, governance and privacy architecture to give customers more confidence as they start using Salesforce generative AI tooling internally and externally with customers.

That said, it is widely believed that there is currently no known way to completely eliminate hallucinations in large language models.

Einstein Copilot is currently in beta with customers. Salesforce did not provide a projected release date. Einstein Trust Layer will be generally available across the Einstein platform next month, according to the company.

Recommended Stories

  • The next-generation Einstein AI will put a chatbot in every Salesforce application

    Salesforce executives had a lot to show off during Tuesday's Dreamforce 2023 keynote address, including major updates to both the its Einstein artificial intelligence and its Data Cloud service.

  • 'Slack AI' will summarize your work chat starting this winter

    Salesforce will start piloting Slack's generative AI capabilities this winter.

  • Opera’s game-focused browser gets an AI ‘copilot’

    Opera has rolled out a new version of its browser for gamers with the same generative AI features that launched with its One browser.

  • Google Cloud’s CEO will discuss AI and what’s next at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

    Just last month during Cloud Next, its annual partner and developer conference, Google Cloud announced a flurry of AI-related products — including custom processors, generative AI products for developers and security teams, and an expanded AI assistant across Google Workspace. It'll cover Kurian’s big bet on AI and his desire to build an open ecosystem of AI partners, as well as preview what's next for Google Cloud and AI in general.

  • Why Salesforce's megadeals still matter after earnings

    Yahoo Finance spoke with the CEOs of Slack, MuleSoft, and Tableau to find out if Salesforce's multibillion-dollar deals still make sense.

  • Salesforce stock rips higher after AI-fueled earnings beat

    Salesforce shares jumped after the software giant reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations across the board.

  • Google's AI-powered search expands outside US to India and Japan

    Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.

  • Why a $4.5B AI unicorn just got funding from Salesforce, Nvidia, and Ashton Kutcher

    Nvidia, Microsoft, Salesforce, Ashton Kutcher's famed Sound Ventures, and various other investors are driving the latest capital infusion in a $235 million series D funding round for Hugging Face. Here's what they do.

  • TechCrunch+ Roundup: App Store growth tactics, changing SaaS models, 'AI-induced frenzy'

    Given the hype around generative AI, it's easy to forget that IBM Watson competed on "Jeopardy" in 2011 — and won a $1 million first-place prize. For years, enterprise software companies have baked this tech into their offerings, such as Salesforce's Einstein and Microsoft Cortana. IVIX has landed multiple government contracts for its tech that helps agencies spot financial crimes.

  • Q&A with AI expert and DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman: 'Things are about to be very different'

    In a conversation with Yahoo Finance, DeepMind co-founder and AI leader Mustafa Suleyman discussed how AI will dramatically reshape the world in the next decade.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Down goes Aaron Rodgers

    Everything you need to know about the day in sports.

  • Meta's customizable Quest avatars get a lot more inclusive

    Meta has rolled out software update v57 for its Quest headsets, and one of the biggest changes it brings is giving you the ability to make your avatar a better representative of what you truly look like.

  • Stocks slip ahead of Apple event, with inflation data in view: Stock market news today

    US futures dipped on Tuesday, as investors waited for Apple's highly anticipated fall event to kick off and counted down to key inflation data.

  • Mighty Buildings raises $52M to build 3D-printed prefab homes

    Mighty Buildings, a startup building tech for prefabricated, ostensibly environmentally-friendly homes, today announced that it raised $52 million in a funding round co-led by Waed Ventures and Bold Capital with participation by Khosla Ventures. The new tranche, which sources familiar with the matter say values the startup at between $300 million and $350 million, brings Mighty Buildings' total raised to $150 million. CEO Scott Gebicke says that it'll be put toward Mighty Buildings' expansion in North America and the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, and supporting the launch of the company's next-gen modular homebuilding kit.

  • Apple's launch day iPhone 15s may originate from India

    A small number of Apple's iPhone 15 models could be manufactured in India for the first time.

  • The Rock's go-to energy drinks are under $2 a can 'til midnight — save up to 40%

    Shared one fan: "This is the best energy drink I've ever had."

  • AI app Character.ai is catching up to ChatGPT in the US

    Character.ai, the AI app maker that lets users design their own AI characters, is catching up to ChatGPT in terms of mobile app usage. According to a recent analysis by market intelligence firm Similarweb, the iOS and Android apps for the a16z-backed Character.ai are now seeing 4.2 million monthly active users in the U.S., compared with nearly 6 million monthly U.S. actives for ChatGPT's mobile apps. In fact, the average mobile app has a 30-day retention rate of 3% to 4%, and uninstall rates are above 40% after 30 days, per data from mobile marketing firm Appsflyer.

  • Google.org to invest $20M into AI-focused grants for think tanks and academic institutions

    Ahead of Wednesday's AI-focused private congressional meeting with tech giants, Google this morning announced a new initiative aimed at supporting researchers and public policy solutions around AI with the debut of the Digital Futures Project. As part of the effort, Google's charitable arm Google.org is establishing a $20 million fund that will provide grants to think tanks and academic institutions developing AI expertise. The tech giant says it aims to fund independent thinkers who are looking into topics like how AI will impact global security or how it can be used to enhance the security of institutions and enterprises; how AI will impact labor and how we can transition the workforce to the AI jobs of the future; how governments can use AI to boost productivity and economic growth; and what kinds of governance structure and cross-industry efforts can best promote responsible AI innovation.

  • Apple chips made in the US still require assembly in Taiwan, report suggests

    The Information reports that even though the components for Apple's chips will be manufactured in the US, they'll still have to be sent back to TSMC's home country for assembly.

  • Jets overcome Aaron Rodgers injury to beat Bills on punt return TD in overtime

    The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.