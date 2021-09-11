Salesforce to help relocate employees after Texas abortion law

Salesforce will help employees who want to leave Texas after a law that imposed a ban on abortions after six weeks went into effect this month, CEO Marc Benioff said on Friday.

Why it matters: Salesforce is the latest company to take action against the law that's known to be one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S.

Last week, rideshare companies Lyft and Uber said they would cover all legal fees for drivers sued under the Texas law.

Match Group CEO Shar Dubey said she would create a fund for Texas-based employees affected by the ban.

The big picture: Salesforce said in a message to employees that if they had concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in their state, the company would help them and members of their immediate family relocate, according to CNBC.

On its website, Salesforce lists Dallas, Texas, as one of its 16 U.S. locations, alongside Indianapolis and its San Francisco headquarters.

Flashback: The law prohibits the practice after a fetal heartbeat is detected — before many people know they are pregnant.

It also incentivizes individuals to sue anyone suspected of helping a woman obtain an abortion — and awards at least $10,000 to people who do so successfully.

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the abortion ban. Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to "protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services," adding that "[w]e will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services."

What they're saying: “These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us — especially women,” Salesforce told employees in the message, per CNBC.

“We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives. As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere.”

"Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit [Texas]. Your choice," Benioff said.

