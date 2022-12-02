Salesforce Loses Cybersecurity Executive in Leadership Shuffle

(Bloomberg) -- A Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.

The company announced internally in late November that Mark Carter, executive vice president of security, would depart, according to a person familiar with the issue who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to talk about personnel matters. Carter’s exit from Salesforce’s security division hasn’t been publicly reported. He held leadership roles at Amazon.com Inc., Tesla Inc., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, among other tech companies, before joining Salesforce a year ago, according to his LinkedIn biography.

Salesforce has seen multiple high-ranking departures in recent months. It made a surprise announcement Wednesday that co-Chief Executive Officer Bret Taylor would step down at the end of January after just one year sharing CEO duties with co-founder Marc Benioff. One day later, Mark Nelson, head of the company’s Tableau unit, said he would be exiting as well. Chief Strategy Officer Gavin Patterson, announced earlier in November that he, too, would leave.

The company declined to comment Friday on Carter’s move.

Salesforce, the top provider of customer management software, has been battling slowing growth and investor pressure to improve profit. On Wednesday, the company reported its smallest year-over-year quarterly revenue increase since becoming a public company in 2004 and projected the sales gain would be even less in the current quarter ending in January 2023.

