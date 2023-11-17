Salford GP on trial accused of sexually abusing three patients

Dr Davis, a GP in Salford, denies all charges against him

A "highly respected" doctor has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing three of his patients.

Dr Wayne Sefton Davis, a GP in Salford, faces allegations which date to the 1990s and 2000s.

The women claim they were sexually abused by the doctor while he carried out examinations on them, with prosecutors alleging there was no medical basis for his alleged actions during the examinations.

Dr Davis, 67, denies all wrongdoing.

Warning: The following report contains details which some may find upsetting

Dr Davis' barrister Daniel Janner KC told jurors at Manchester Crown Court "these three examinations, three of over thousands of examinations over years of practice, were carried out properly and legally and were not sexually motivated".

In the opening statement by prosecution barrister Vanessa Thomson, the court heard the complainants were from the Orthodox Jewish community and "were not brought up learning about sex and sexual behaviours at school as might be expected in secular society".

The three women, Ms Thomson said, had "limited knowledge and put their complete trust in a respected man they had been told 'knew best' provided fertile ground for Dr Davis to abuse each of these women".

Prosecutors said Dr Davis was a "highly respected" doctor and the complainants had put their trust in him when they sought his help.

Dr Davis was arrested in 2020 after the allegations were made against him.

The first complainant, Woman A, said she went to see the doctor in 2006 after suffering pain in her crotch.

She claimed the doctor made a "highly inappropriate comment", before using his fingers to touch her intimately and allegedly "stretch" her.

"She had no idea what was happening," Ms Thomson said.

"In her words to the police, she thought it was 'bananas' what he was doing."

Giving evidence, Woman A alleged Dr Davis said to her "that he would teach me to teach my husband how to give me pleasure" and then allegedly assaulted her again.

Dr Davis faces allegations which date to the 1990s and 2000s

Under cross-examination by Daniel Janner KC, Woman A was asked why she went to see him for subsequent GP visits in 2007.

"Why if he had abused you, did you not insist on going to another doctor or practice?," he said.

Woman A responded: "I was too scared."

Woman A reported her allegations to police in recent years after disclosing them to a beauty therapist.

The therapist urged Woman A to seek advice from Migdal Emunah, a charity that raises awareness about sexual abuse.

Jurors were told a gynaecologist described the practice of "stretching" as a "bizarre concept with no grounding in gynaecological practice".

The doctor is expected to say the practice was "proper procedure" and his actions were not sexually motivated.

'Embarrassed and humiliated'

After details of Dr Davis' arrest were published in the press, another woman came forward to claim she had been abused by him in the 1990s.

Woman B said she went to see the doctor, who used a finger to touch her intimately. She said she felt "uncomfortable" but trusted the doctor.

The complainant said the examination had "stayed with her all these years" and had left her feeling "embarrassed and humiliated".

Prosecutors said the alleged examination was "without any medical basis".

Dr Davis is expected to say he has "no specific recollection" of performing the examination but if he did carry it out, it would have been at the woman's request.

A third woman, Woman C, claimed Dr Davis encouraged her to find her "G spot" while carrying out an examination on her in the 2000s.

She alleged he directed her as to where to put her hand, and encouraged her to penetrate herself with her fingers.

The woman felt "uncomfortable" and "wondered whether this activity was arousing him sexually", the court heard.

A gynaecologist who reviewed the woman's medical records said they were "deficient in detail and non-specific".

He said there would be "no justification for not documenting intimate examinations", the jury heard.

Ms Thomson said: "There would be no legitimate medical basis to invite a patient to do this, and encouraging a woman to pleasure herself in a doctors' surgery could only be with a sexual motive in mind."

The doctor is expected to say what Woman C alleged never happened.

Dr Davis, of Old Hall Road, Salford, denies two counts of assault by penetration, one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

