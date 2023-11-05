Salford man shot and stabbed in targeted attack

Police are appealing for information after the man was attacked in Norfolk Street

A man has been shot and stabbed in a targeted attack in Greater Manchester.

The 34-year-old was found wounded at a home on Norfolk Street in Walkden, Salford, just before 18:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

No arrest have been made and police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Supt James Ainscough, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "I would like to reassure the local community and send a message to those involved that relentless work is ongoing behind the scenes to bring those responsible to justice."

