Salford mobility scooter theft robs woman of independence

A woman has been left without her "lifeline" after her mobility scooter was "damaged beyond repair" by thieves, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police said the 85-year-old's scooter was stolen from Lawndale Drive in Worsley, Salford, at about 13:00 BST on 12 October.

The force said two youths were seen moving it "to the bus station, where it was left damaged".

In a statement, the woman said it meant "I have lost my independence".

She said the theft had left her "stuck inside the house, as I rely heavily on the scooter to get about".

"Without it, I am stranded as I can't walk very far," she said.

"I am not one for sitting in and I don't watch much television, so there's nothing much for me to do at home."

She said she believed those responsible for the theft had done it "because they have nothing better to do".

"It saddens me to think anyone would do this," she added.

"I just do not understand it, I have lost my independence."

Appealing for information, PC Anthony Devall said the theft had left the woman "feeling isolated as the scooter is her lifeline and is damaged beyond repair".

