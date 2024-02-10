Salida babysitter takes explicit photos of children

(SALIDA, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a woman has been arrested after she allegedly took explicit photos of children she was babysitting.

According to CCSO, its office was contacted on Thursday, Feb. 8 by detectives with the Salida Police Department about the woman, identified as 25-year-old Brittany Katelyn Smith of Salida, who had allegedly taken explicit photos of two young children she was babysitting.

CCSO said Smith was interviewed by law enforcement, and during the interview, investigators learned that Smith had taken photos of both the children and shared them with an unknown person online.

An arrested warrants was obtained by CCSO for Smith, and she was arrested later that evening. She was arrested on two felony counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility on Thursday. She is being held without bond and is due in Chaffee County Court for her first appearance on Feb. 21.

