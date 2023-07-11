Salida man wanted for allegedly spraying CHP officer with chemical during traffic stop

A Salida man is wanted by the California Highway Patrol for allegedly spraying an officer in the face with an unknown chemical agent during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Thursday when the CHP officer pulled over a driver for speeding in Clements, an unincorporated area northeast of Stockton.

“As the officer approached the violator’s vehicle, the driver suddenly reached out the window and sprayed the officer in the face with an unknown chemical,” according to a press release from the CHP. “The unprovoked attack immediately incapacitated and temporarily blinded the officer while the suspect fled in the vehicle.”

The officer was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

CHP Officer Ruben Jones said investigators quickly located the vehicle driven by the suspect and talked with the registered owner, a friend of the suspect. They identified the suspect as 55-year-old Timothy Scott Egger of Salida.

The CHP obtained an arrest warrant for Egger on the charge of assault on a peace officer and is looking for him.

“Investigators want to be clear, anyone suspected of assisting Egger in his attempt to avoid capture will be arrested and charged accordingly,” according to the release.

People with information about Egger’s whereabouts are asked to contact the CHP Valley Division Tip Line at 916-731-6580 and/or their local CHP office.