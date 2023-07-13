How Salida traffic stop led to the arrests of 3 Modesto men on kidnapping, extortion charges

Three Modesto men have been arrested on suspicion of beating and extorting a Wisconsin man the trio allegedly had taken hostage.

Conducting a traffic stop in Salida on Monday, Deputy Austin Larson observed that one of the passengers “seemed nervous and scared,” according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office news release. When pulled aside by the deputy for a private conversation, the 25-year-old Wisconsin man said he was being held against his will by the others in the car.

Luis Arteaga Ceballos, 21; Luis Vega Garcia, 21; and Jesus Vega Garcia, 25, now face multiple charges related to the alleged kidnapping.

On July 9, the victim flew to California for business. According to Sgt. Veronica Esquivez, it is unclear what exactly the man was doing, but it is known he has a shoe business.

In Modesto, the man met Ceballos and entered his vehicle, the news release says. After driving around, Ceballos drove to a dead-end street, where a second vehicle arrived. The victim exited Ceballos’ vehicle and attempted to flee, but two men caught and beat him before demanding money and jewelry, which the victim did not possess.

The men took the victim to an unknown location, where he was bound and beaten once more. The victim’s family sent several thousand dollars electronically after being contacted for ransom.

After the traffic stop by the deputy, the victim was treated at Doctor’s Medical Center. He is expected to recover fully from his injuries, which include a fractured nose and bruising. The victim has returned to Wisconsin.

The three men are facing charges of extortion, kidnapping, assault with great bodily injury and false imprisonment. Ceballos also is facing four more charges relating to illegally carrying a loaded firearm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bond set for Jesus and Luis Vega is $560,000 each, while Ceballos’ bond amounts to $1,121,000.