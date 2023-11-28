This Salina apartment development will receive 10-year tax incentives. Here's what to know

Another step was taken this week to get a large apartment development to help alleviate housing needs in the community with the issuance of industrial revenue bonds.

The taxable bonds, which total $35 million and were approved by the city of Salina, with consent from Saline County, will allow Salina Destination Development to be exempt from paying property tax on the phase one site for 10 years.

During the Salina City Commission meeting Monday, Salina Assistant City Manager Shawn Henessee said the IRBs also exempts Salina Destination from paying sales tax for construction materials to build the complex for that same 10 years.

Industrial revenue bonds in the amount of $35 were approved as tax incentives for phase one of an apartment complex in Salina.

"The goal (of the IRBs) is to further incentivize and make sure we get this housing that is needed," Henessee said.

The city commission approved the issuance of IRBs by a 5-0 vote.

Saline County consents to IRBs also

The land where the development is planned to be is actually outside the Salina city limits, in what many refer to as the "doughnut hole," which is unincorporated Saline County land completely surrounded by the city.

The city does plan to annex part of this land for the purpose of the project, but Henessee said that process won't be completed until the middle of December at the earliest. As the process to issue IRBs needs to be completed in a short amount of time from when the development agreement was signed, Henessee said additional steps would need to be taken.

More: Looking for holiday drinks and treats? Here are some local options in central Kansas

"We're going to request the county ... to approve this also," Henessee said.

That approval happened during the Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, with a resolution of consent on the IRBs adopted by unanimous vote by that commission.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Planned Salina apartment development will get 10-year tax incentives