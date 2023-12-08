Salina Art Center will introduce culinary arts kitchen, programs with JRI Hospitality gift

Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
·3 min read

With its main building currently under construction, the Salina Art Center announced one of its new additions, a culinary arts kitchen.

The kitchen, which will come after a $75,000 pledge by local JRI Hospitality, which owns and manages restaurants across the country, is part of the art center's Building Creatively capital campaign, a plan to raise $1.3 million for the first major renovation at the center in more than 20 years.

Misty Serene, executive director of the Salina Art Center, left, meets with Jason and Lisa Ingermanson from JRI Hospitality. A $75,000 pledge has been made by JRI to bring a culinary arts kitchen to the center as part of the Building Creatively capital campaign.
Misty Serene, executive director for the Salina Art Center, said the idea of culinary arts being part of the center is not something new, but came about as it has used food experiences over its history to explore cultural diversity and encourage community connections.

Having something like a kitchen to help continue that food tradition was at the forefront of the minds of those coming up with ideas for the capital campaign.

"Culinary arts was something that we started talking about in 2020 as part of strategic planning," Serene said. "So, in the building design, we wanted to add a culinary arts kitchen."

JRI Hospitality noticed as a local force for good

As plans for this kitchen were coming to fruition, Serene said the art center continued to notice the good that JRI was doing in the community of Salina.

On its website, JRI has a one-sentence summation of its mission as "We believe in the idea that food brings people together."

"It was really hard not to pay attention to JRI's commitment, with their partnerships with Kansas Wesleyan (University's) regenerative farming (program), and the (company's) mission statement," Serene said. "I felt that our ideals really aligned well."

After the art center gave the company a presentation about what a partnership might look like, JRI agreed that a partnership with the center was something it wanted to align with too.

“We are honored to contribute to the Salina Art Center and help foster the interest of both art and food in our community,” said Jason Ingermanson, founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality. “We are committed equally to our community and to creating memorable experiences through food.”

When will the Salina Art Center culinary arts kitchen be open?

Renovations at the Salina Art Center, which includes the culinary arts kitchen, are currently underway and Serene said the hope is to have things completed and ready before summer 2024.

"Construction is due to end by May 1," Serene said.

There is still a few things that need to happen, including finalizing funding for the entire capital campaign, for everything to get going, but Serene wants to see regularly scheduled culinary events and programs later in 2024.

"I would love to be able to start programming, particularly around an after-school program or something like that in the fall," Serene said. "Of course, it's all contingent on that construction schedule."

Other factors into getting regular culinary programming comes from getting people to get on board in positions like chef, teachers, volunteers and more.

"(In the meantime) you'll definitely see us hosting events in the summer," Serene said. "(That might be) just some small pop-ups or our first opening event for our first exhibition after construction."

The Salina Art Center has secured 77% of the funding it needs for the Building Creatively campaign through private donations.

"We're still trying to raise some of that final money," Serene said. "We're going to have to do some things to bring the project to completion."

The art center has set up a website for the project, www.buildingcreatively.org where people can find a link giving instructions on how to donate to the project to get it to that completion.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina Art Center will add culinary programs with addition of kitchen

