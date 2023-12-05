Salina City Commission will meet less often beginning in 2024. Here's why

Beginning in 2024, the Salina City Commission will change how often it meets, with only two scheduled meetings happening each month.

This change comes after a lengthy discussion Monday by the city commission, which voted to have meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

City Manager Mike Schrage said that, over the past few months, Salina's city staff have been working to bring this change to the commission to act on after a study session in August showed interest in reducing the number of commission meetings from four each month to two.

"There may not have been unanimity, but there seemed to be consensus in two meetings a month," Schrage said.

Schrage said much of the work from city staff was looking at the calendar, particularly where days like holidays take place, with several happening on Mondays.

"Recognizing that most holidays seem to fall on the first (or) third Mondays ... it seemed like the second and fourth Monday minimized conflicts with holidays," Schrage said.

The timing of the planning commission meeting dates, which take place on the first and third Tuesday of each month, also factors into when the city commission meetings might need to be, as some items that come from planning often need to go before the city commission for final approval.

Arguments for and against Salina City Commission meeting changes

Consensus was reached about the meeting date changes, although not without discussion and concerns by some of the commissioners.

One of the main components in favor of the change was what other cities in Kansas are doing.

"We've looked at other communities and I think twice a month is pretty standard," said Commissioner and Mayor Mike Hoppock.

Commissioner Trent Davis said he was concerned with the fairly large drop in number of meetings per month that this step takes.

"We've been doing a pretty good job with four, I think we could do as good as job with three," Davis suggested.

Hoppock said one of his reasons for supporting fewer meetings is that it will give city staff more time to work between meetings.

"It seems to me that we will now have time for staff to actually get work done instead of every week (the commission) giving them new assignments," Hoppock said.

One of the biggest concerns against fewer meetings came from Commissioner Bill Longbine, who said the change would lead to longer meeting times.

"We're (already) three hours and 15 minutes in tonight," Longbine said. "If we have (a lengthy agenda) like this every meeting, and a study session on top of that, that's way too long."

Another concern about having fewer meetings was that it could lead to less engagement from the citizens of Salina, with Longbine saying the commission may need to look at the time of the scheduled Citizens Forum agenda item, which currently takes place at the end of each meeting.

Commission Greg Lenkiewicz said some of the feedback he has received from constituents is that meetings are too early in the afternoon for people with a typical work day that ends at 5 p.m. or later.

"With two meetings per month, and longer meetings, you're probably looking at Citizens Forum at that 7 to 7:30 (p.m.) range, which is (after that typical work day)," Lenkiewicz said.

Lenkiewicz also said that feedback from citizens is taking on new forms in current society, especially regarding social media.

"I think even if we ourselves are partaking in that particular medium, the citizens do," Lenkiewicz said. "I'm not on Facebook in the sense that I don't post a lot, but the two most recent issues, for instance the fees for the ... Toy Run parade and the situation with Cozy Inn, let me tell you, there's a lot of feedback on social media. Citizens are communicating with us, whether we choose to see it or not."

Lenkiewicz said the fact that meetings are livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook also adds to the availability of citizens to watch and see what is happening in city government. Additionally, the meetings are currently available to watch and engage in through the Zoom video platform, which allows citizens to speak if they are not at the meeting in person.

In the end, the commission voted 4-1, with Longbine the lone dissenting vote, to make changes to the city commission schedule and have two meetings every month on the second and fourth Monday, unless it falls on a holiday, which would see that meeting moved to the following Monday.

