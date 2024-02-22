Salina day care quadrupling its size

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A day care in Salina is quadrupling its capacity.

Right now, Love N’ Learn Early Childhood Center has about 30 kids in its care, but thanks to a $1.6 million grant from the United Way, it will expand to more than 120.

It will offer care to children as young as 8 weeks old.

“A lot of families that are really needing consistent, reliable childcare will be able to utilize our center to meet their needs,” said soon-to-be Director of Love N’ Learn Jessica Jacobs.

The building is already undergoing renovations.

They expect to offer expanded care starting Aug. 1.

