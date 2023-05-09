Salina police ask public for help in investigating suspicious death

Salina police are investigating after a body was found Monday morning.

A resident called 911 around 10:30 a.m. to report finding a body in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street in Salina. Officers arrived on scene and found the deceased person, a news release said.

Police say the person, who has not been identified, had been dead for several days, the release said.

At this time the cause of death is unknown; it is being investigated as suspicious, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Salina Police Department detective Aaron Carswell at 785-826-7210 or send an online tip.