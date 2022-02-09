Salina police investigating death of man found laying in a park pond, officials say

The Salina Police Department says a man is dead after he was found laying in a pond in Salina.

John Palmgren, 56, of Salina, was found around 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 Gypsum Avenue in Salina, Salina police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges said in a press release.

A person walking the trails at the Indian Rock Park said they saw what they think was a “person lying in the pond in the middle of the park,” Tonniges said.

Salina police responded and confirmed the man in the pond is Palmgren, according to Tonniges.

The case is under investigation. Tonniges says foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210