Salina police investigating after man, 35, dead after shooting on Sunday

Salina police are investigating after a shooting Sunday left a 35-year-old man dead, a Salina police department news release said.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. Officers and emergency medical personnel found the 35-year-old man, a resident of Salina, with a gunshot wound, the release said.

The man was taken to the Salina Regional Health Center where he underwent surgery, but died from his injuries, the release added.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and police have a suspect in custody, according to the release.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting Salina police officers and detectives in the ongoing investigation.