Salina police looking for man in connection to shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

The Salina Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a shooting that happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday in Salina, according to a police news release.

Police are looking for Dalton Palmer, 28, of Salina, as a person of interest in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dylan Garman of Salina dead. Palmer currently has a warrant for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous, the release read.

Police were called around 3:20 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of S. College Ave for reported gunshots. Arriving officers found shell casings, but no one at the scene, the release says.

Shortly after the initial call, officers were dispatched around 3:23 a.m. to the Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) ER for a report of two people who had been shot. An 18-year-old woman and Garman were the reported victims. Garman was pronounced dead by the medical staff, the release said.

Afterward, officers were then dispatched around 3:34 a.m. to the 500 block of E. Cloud St. for a report of a man laying in a yard. The 23-year-old man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the SRHC where he underwent surgery. He was then transferred to a hospital in Wichita with serious injuries, the release says.

Authorities think all the shooting victims in the incident are related. The homicide investigation is ongoing.