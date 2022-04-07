The Salina Police Department is asking for the public's assistant as it investigating the death of a 73-year-old male.

On April 2, 2022, at 9:48 AM, Salina Police Department Officers responded to Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford Street, regarding a person floating face down in the Smoky Hill River. Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in the river between the Crawford Street and Iron Avenue bridges. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

The body located in the Smoky Hill River on April 2, 2022, was identified as 73-year-old Patrick L. Johnston of Salina. The Salina Police Department’s investigation into Johnston’s death is ongoing, and the police department is seeking information from the public regarding his whereabouts and activities proceeding his death.

Johnston was wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket with a black zip-up hoodie and he had a face mask on.

If you knew Johnston and had contact with him between March 2 and April 2, 2022, please contact Det. Randy Constantino or Sgt. Kyle Tonniges at (785) 826-7210. If you have any information concerning this incident, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina Police seeking information on body found in Smoky Hill River