Salina Regional, Blue Cross reach impasse in negotiations over prices for services

Officials at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas announced this past week that they have reached an impasse with Salina Regional Medical Center amid ongoing negotiations over prices the insurer is willing to pay for medical services.

Over the course of three months, the insurance company and hospital have met in an attempt to thrash out a new agreement before their current contract ends in December. So far, these efforts have gone unsuccessful.

Tensions started off strong between the two parties when their online announcements of the issue in late April preceded the bargaining table. And in the months since, the public has been leveraged by the hospital and insurance company alike, both making appeals for patients to contact respective entities with their thoughts and concerns.

The Salina Regional Health Center on Santa Fe Avenue. Salina Regional is amid ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

But the importance of high-quality medical care close to home and overall affordability has left patients waiting for answers.

Here's what to know about Blue Cross and Salina Regional's stalemate.

Blue Cross rejects Salina Regional's counteroffer

In a news release this week, Blue Cross said Salina Regional is asking for an additional increase than what was originally offered in the negotiations process.

Blue Cross said if it were to fulfill Salina Regional's proposal, the increased cost would inevitably fall on Blue Cross members and Salina Regional patients in the form of higher premiums, co-insurance and deductibles.

"What Salina Regional is demanding is unreasonable and unsustainable for the hard-working Kansans we serve,” said Matt All, BCBSKS president, in a news release. “When they demand more from us, they’re really demanding more from you and the employers in your community.”

Blue Cross notified Salina Regional that the hospital has a deadline of Sept. 3 to decide if they intend to go "out-of-network." In the release, Blue Cross said it will continue to leave lines of communication open in hopes of reaching an agreement.

Salina Regional claims Blue Cross can pay more without raising premiums

In response to Blue Cross' announcement Thursday, Salina Regional said it has consistently asked for an offer that mirrors hospitals similar to theirs.

The hospital holds that its offer in early July made "considerable concessions in the spirit of good faith negotiation" and countered Blue Cross' initial offer at less than parity.

"Unfortunately, BCBSKS has made it clear they are unwilling to compromise and will ultimately choose profitability over access for their customers," Salina Regional wrote on its website. "This is coming at a time of renewals for many employers in our communities."

The central part of Salina Regional's argument is that Blue Cross can afford to pay the hospital more while keeping premiums the same. This claim is rooted in newly available price transparency data that shows what insurers pay other hospitals for the same services. But since Salina Regional has not publicly stated which services they claim other hospitals are paid more for, this claim has not been substantiated.

The hospital has until Sept. 3 to notify Blue Cross if it will go out of network, but patients can still receive in-network care at Salina Regional and its clinics through Dec. 31, when the current contract expires.

Emergency care will always be covered by Blue Cross with no out-of-network penalties.

If the hospital goes out of network, there would be no changes to the way Medicare supplement members access in-network care through Salina Regional.

Members who purchased individual coverage on healthcare.gov will no longer have coverage at Salina Regional unless it is an emergency service.

If members choose to receive care at Salina Regional for a non-emergency service, they would have to pay 100% of the cost of care.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, some members may be able to continue regular care and services with their local hospital and providers, but the process for reimbursement would look different than it does today.

The quick facts above serve as a general guide. Individuals should contact their insurance company for specific details.

Negotiations between Salina Regional and Blue Cross are ongoing. The Salina Journal will provide additional coverage as more information comes available.

Kendrick Calfee has been a reporter with the Salina Journal since 2022, primarily covering government and education. You can reach him at kcalfee@gannett.com or on Twitter @calfee_kc.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Price battle leaves Blue Cross, Salina Regional at a standstill