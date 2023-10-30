Salina South Middle School principal arrested in connection with DUI

Salina South Middle School principal Dustin Dooley, 41, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence over the weekend.

Dooley was booked Sunday into the Saline County Jail in connection with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper driving on a laned road, and transporting an open container.

Dooley met the $3,000 bond payment and is scheduled to appear in court for the offenses Dec. 6.

Salina South Middle School principal Dustin Dooley, 41, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

Dooley has been principal at Salina South Middle School since 2017. Prior to his time at USD 305, he was principal at Solomon Middle and High School and was a chairman for the Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Following the arrest, Salina Public Schools confirmed that Dooley has been placed on administrative leave and that the district is following procedures for personnel matters as the investigation continues.

"I can confirm that this employee is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation of the events surrounding his arrest," the district communications director said in a statement. "We are following protocol, as we do in all law enforcement and personnel matters."

This is a developing story. The Salina Journal will provide updates as they come.

Kendrick Calfee has been a reporter with the Salina Journal since 2022. You can reach him at kcalfee@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter, @calfee_kc.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina principal arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence