Salina Tennis Center's main building will get bathroom upgrades, new roofing

More work is set to be completed at the Salina Tennis Center after the city commission approved construction on the building next to the facility near Kenwood Park.

The building, which was used as the bathhouse for the municipal pool that was previously at the site, will see renovations intended to upgrade the bathroom spaces on the north and south end of the building.

"(This will keep) the main center available for future improvements for tennis tournaments, programming (and) rentals," said Jeff Hammond, director of the Salina Parks and Recreation Department.

The bathhouse building of the former Salina Municipal Pool is located at the west end of the Salina Tennis Center. Bathrooms in the building are set to be renovated after approval by the Salina City Commission.

The primary reason for the renovations are to bring them up to modern standards and codes so they can be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and occupancy requirements.

Additionally, Hammond said the renovations will be in line with other restroom projects the parks department has been implementing.

"(It will) improve the space per the bathroom refresh plan that we started at Bill Burke Park," Hammond said.

In addition to new and updated plumbing fixtures, lighting, ventilation, epoxy flooring and wet wall finishes, the city will also replace roofing on the entire building.

Hammond said the bathrooms in this project would be for seasonal use, as other restroom facilities are adjacent to the building for year-long use.

The commission approved a motion to authorize no more than $175,000 for the project, which will be managed by the facilities maintenance superintendent through a number of contractors and vendors for the various aspects of the project.

Other city commission business

The Salina City Commission meeting also included the following items:

Approval, on second reading, an ordinance that changes the Salina Municipal Code on issues pertaining to the towing of vehicles on private property.

Approval, on second reading, an ordinance to levy service fees for the Salina Business Improvement District No. 1 for 2024.

Approval, on first reading, the granting of an electric franchise to Evergy Kansas Central, Inc.

Approval of a motion to request city staff to prepare a special assessment engineering feasibility report for phase II of the Wheatland Valley Addition.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina tennis facility getting upgraded bathrooms in former bathhouse