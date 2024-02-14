Salinas closes in on new police chief: report
The next police chief for Monterey County’s largest city is currently going through a background check and could be announced as early as next week.
After Aiyuk's comments, the wideout was discussed in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's end-of-season news conference.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
Once again, everyone is trying to figure out how to beat the Chiefs.
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.
Foundry Group, an 18-year-old venture firm with nearly $3.5 billion in assets under management, has quietly decided to shut down and not raise any more funds. The move was unexpected considering that the firm announced a $500 million fund last year. Boulder, Colorado-based Foundry first announced that its current fund would be its last on January 19.
Here’s what experts and science have to say about these well-known food aphrodisiacs — and whether they actually help put people in the mood.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
Chris Herring from ESPN joins Dan Devine to talk about all of the things that they love about the NBA right before the league heads into its all-star break.
Akamai today announced the launch of its Gecko "Generalized Edge Compute" platform. This new initiative will increase the company's cloud-computing network with an additional 10 regions worldwide in the first quarter of this year and then another 75 throughout the rest of the year. Ever since it acquired Linode in 2022, Akamai has made it clear that it intends to build a more comprehensive cloud computing service with a focus on bringing compute capacity close to its users, reducing latency for many traditional use cases and enabling new ones like immersive retail, spatial computing and consumer and industrial IoT.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
Sarah Silverman’s lawsuit against OpenAI will advance but with some of her legal team’s claims dismissed. The comedian sued OpenAI and Meta in July, claiming they trained their AI models on her work without consent.