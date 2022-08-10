Salinas community, police desperate to find missing restaurant worker

A photo of missing restaurant employee Cecilio Arias Colin is displayed on a flyer at Tico's Tacos in Salinas, Calif.

The search is on for a 56-year-old Salinas man, who went missing last week.

Community members have taken to social media to share Cecilio Arias Colin's photo and called for his safe return home.

Colin is a long-time Tico's Tacos employee and coworkers say serious concerns were raised when he didn't show up for work. Those who knew and worked with Colin said he hadn't missed a day of work during his 18-year career at the Main Street restaurant.

On Wednesday morning, Tico's was open, but it wasn't business as usual.

Resident Herlinda Marquez was in tears as she showed up to ask Colin's coworkers for any updates on his whereabouts. Marquez says Colin is a long-time friend, who supported her during her struggles as a single mother.

"I'm sad," she said. "I just want him to be OK."

Marquez was given a missing person flyer by Tico's Tacos employees. Posters of a smiling Colin hung in the windows of the restaurant.

Salinas community and police seek answers in the disappearance of 56-year-old Tico's Tacos restaurant worker Cecilio Arias Colin in Salinas, Calif.

"I don't know where to start. I'm thinking maybe I can take this to show it around, or find out where he went to mail his letters and money to his family in Mexico to see if anyone there knows anything," Marquez said.

Salinas police say they are actively working to find Colin and are working to contact his family in Mexico. A detective and a designated missing persons specialist were assigned to the case, according to Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera.

"We've checked his residence and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary," Cabrera said. "... For someone to show up 18 years to work and never missed a day, I couldn't believe that one."

Colin hasn't had prior run-ins with law enforcement and police say they don't suspect foul play.

Tico's co-owner Danielle Tacdol says she is hoping new information will soon come to light and that Colin will be found.

"That's the only plea we can really give continuously is, please, if anybody knows or sees him, hears anything, please come forward," Tacdol said. "We just can him to return home safe."

Tico's Tacos restaurant is located on Main Street in Salinas, Calif.

Colin is described at five feet, five inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Missing Person’s Unit at 758-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the Tip Line at 775-4222.

