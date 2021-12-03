A Salinas couple pleaded no contest this week to felony charges of welfare fraud.

Manuel Arriaga-Galloso, 30, and Gloria Torres Ramos, 30, entered their pleas on Thursday after fraudulently receiving food stamps and cash aide benefits for three years.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office said the couple racked up close to $17,000 in benefit overpayments between 2013 and 2016, claiming they were both without work and needed the financial support for their family.

An investigation by the DA and the Department of Social Services (DSS) later revealed the couple was indeed employed while receiving benefits but did not report their income to DSS as required.

"It is illegal to use benefits belonging to another or benefits obtained using misrepresentations," prosecutors stated in a release.

The couple now faces up to three years of formal felony probation, up to one year in jail, and will be ordered to pay back the money to the DSS.

The couple is set to be sentenced Jan. 20.

The DA and DSS encourage anyone with information regarding welfare fraud to call their tip line at (831) 755-3224.

Tips can be anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Salinas couple to be sentenced for welfare fraud