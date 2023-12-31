Salinas man shot and killed Saturday night

(BCN) — A man was shot and killed in Salinas on Saturday night.

Salinas police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at approximately 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Garner and Atlantic avenues. Multiple 911 callers also advised there was a shooting victim at the location.

Police found 33-year-old Jesus Garcia suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Garcia died.

Police said Sunday afternoon they had no suspect information to release. Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Detective Robert Miller (831) 758-7954. People can also call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222.

