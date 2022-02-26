Salinas in 'mourning' after officer killed in the line of duty; Monterey County DA investigates

A Salinas police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, according to multiple Monterey County civic leaders.

Although very few details about the incident are known, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office confirmed an officer was killed during an incident involving police overnight, Supervisor Luis Alejo reported.

Prosecutors and investigators are working with Salinas Police Department to investigate the deadly shooting.

The shooting was reported near Griffin and East Market streets, near Smart and Final. The area was blocked for several hours Friday night as investigators collected evidence and talked to witnesses.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses will be scoured over the next few hours.

The officer's identity hasn't been released and it's unknown if the suspect has been arrested or if any other injuries were reported during the incident.

Salinas leaders took to social media Saturday to express their condolences to the Salinas Police Department and the officer's loved ones.

"I share in the mourning, devastation and disbelief surrounding last night's loss," Salinas City Councilman Steve McShane stated. "Please join me in prayer as details unfold given the loss of one of our officers last night."

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo also took to Facebook.

"WE MOURN OUR FALLEN OFFICER," Alejo wrote. "Monterey County District Attorney’s Office confirms Salinas officer killed overnight."

Salinas Chamber of Commerce updated its Facebook photo showing Salinas Police Department had lost an officer in the line of duty.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out the Salinas Police Department and the family of the officer who was shot and killed early this morning."

A memorial is planned for the fallen officer at the Salinas Police Department, according to an MC Blue social media post. Guests are asked to arrive at 11:30 a.m. and to bring flags of their choosing and flowers to honor the officer.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.

