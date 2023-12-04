Salinas police are searching for the gunman accused of killing a 32-year-old man.

Here's what police have said about the homicide investigation.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and several 911 calls regarding gunshots fired in the 900 block of Acosta Plaza, not far from Sanchez Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found the 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators also said a man wearing a dark colored t-shirt was seen running from the area immediately after the shots were fired.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

No further suspect description was provided by investigators.

On Saturday night, police officials said "this is the beginning of a lengthy investigation for a violent crime." Police have talked about adding more cameras across the city determine where crimes occur and have faster response times to scenes.

ShotSpotter alerts police to sounds of violence and captures video if prompted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective John Richardson at (831) 758-7478. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222.

Salinas police are investigate a deadly shooting on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Salinas police investigate deadly shooting on Acosta Plaza