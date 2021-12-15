Salinas police investigate murder of 43-year-old man

Oxygen

The suspected human remains of a missing Texas woman, who was dating former San Francisco 49ers tight end, Kevin Ware, have been recovered nearly eight months after she vanished, officials announced on Friday. On Dec 9, possible remains —which authorities say they believe belong to 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — were discovered in northern Harris County, outside of Houston. The exact location from which the remains were excavated wasn’t released by law enforcement. The cause and manner of death ha