Salinas police investigate murder of 43-year-old man
The suspect in the Fox News Christmas-tree fire was released without bail last week because his misdemeanor charges are exempt under NY's bail reform.
A Chicago man has died after he was violently beaten while decorating his home for Christmas, according to the police and his family.
A substitute English teacher at a Florida high school has been arrested after an alleged video shared on Snapchat showed her having sex with a student,
A Pennsylvania man who planted bombs at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 won’t spend any more time in jail after a district court […]
Just one day after disgraced reality star Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, news broke that his sister Jana Duggar was recently arrested on a child endangerment charge. Jana Duggar, 31, pleaded not guilty in late September to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Arkansas court records obtained by NBC News. A trial by judge regarding the Sept. 9 incident for which Jana is charged is scheduled for Jan. 10. Details of the case are sealed, acc
The suspected human remains of a missing Texas woman, who was dating former San Francisco 49ers tight end, Kevin Ware, have been recovered nearly eight months after she vanished, officials announced on Friday. On Dec 9, possible remains —which authorities say they believe belong to 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — were discovered in northern Harris County, outside of Houston. The exact location from which the remains were excavated wasn’t released by law enforcement. The cause and manner of death ha
“You live by the gun, you die by the gun,” the sister of the 2020 victim told a local outlet. “It’s just what it is.”
For the first time since news broke that Jana Duggar was charged with a misdemeanor in early September, the Counting On alum is speaking out.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Oxford high school shooting.
Four people robbed the Bath & Body Works store Sunday evening on Howe Road, with one person pepper spraying the store manager.
A Texas auto magnate has been indicted on charges that he paid a purported former Israeli soldier and two ex-Marines $750,000 to kidnap and kill a former
State of Wisconsin Department of JusticeA Wisconsin woman is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing a man she had recently met online, by stabbing him then intentionally running him over, after which she circled the block and ran down the victim again “to make sure he was dead,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.Lydia Carmona-Cartagena, 23, appeared in court Monday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous wea
Surveillance footage shows the owner beaten and stomped on by assailants in his restaurant.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., attempted multiple times to cut off testimony from a conservative group's witness during a hearing on violence in Chicago.
The three people killed in an apparent double murder-suicide Saturday that spanned from Baltimore City to Howard County all worked as nurse anesthetists at area hospitals. Police said Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang, 41, inside a home in South Baltimore. He then traveled to Columbia and gunned down his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black, 42, police said. In ...
Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor, told Insider the backlash she received over a tweet she posted in March had made her scared to speak her mind.
“We’re appalled by the unacceptable actions of this shopper,” Instacart said.
Bruce Ramond Johnson receives three life sentences for repeatedly sexually abusing a 4th grade child after juror finds him guilty in 6 minutes
As condemnations and calls to resign mount for Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, she likely won’t lose her seat unless she resigns.
In an Instagram post this weekend, Tina Knowles-Lawson questioned if actor Jussie Smollett would receive “the same compassion” shown to […] The post Tina Knowles-Lawson questions whether Smollett will be treated the same as Amy Cooper appeared first on TheGrio.