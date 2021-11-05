Salinas Union High School District employee accused of molesting middle school student

Salinas Police Department cruiser

Two people who work in the public sector are accused of having sexual relationships with children, according to Salinas Police Department.

The investigations — which are unrelated — resulted in arrests on Wednesday. The first case involved a Salinas Union High School District employee.

Salinas detectives opened a sexual assault investigation into Dalia Farfan. The 26-year-old woman is employed as a community liaison at El Sausal Middle School in Salinas.

Detectives say that through the investigation they learned Farfan had "inappropriate physical contact" with a student at the school.

The age and gender of the student wasn't released. It's unclear how long the alleged abused took place or who reported Farfan to police.

On Wednesday, Farfan was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, oral copulation with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Her bail was set at $63,000.

"This is an active investigation, and no further details can be provided at this time," police officials stated on social media.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, they are urged to call Detective Luis Toribio at (831) 758-7168. He can also be reached by email at luist@ci.salinas.ca.us.

Correctional officer busted

On the same day of Farfan's arrest, Salinas detectives were questioning another sexual assault suspect — a California correctional officer.

On Oct. 28, police received a report of a roughly 20-year-old man communicating with and sending "sexually explicit images and videos" to two girls under the age of 14.

The suspect was identified as Fabian Vasquez, 22, an off-duty California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation correctional officer.

Vasquez was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of communicating with a minor with sexual intent, sending sexually explicit content to a minor, and annoying and molesting a child.

Story continues

CDCR has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the Vasquez investigation is urged to call Detective Scott Sutton at (831) 758-7143 or email him at scotts@ci.salinas.ca.us.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at (831) 775-4222.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Salinas Union High School District employee accused of molesting middle school student