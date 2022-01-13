A 54-year-old Salinas woman could end up serving a year in jail after local authorities discovered she stole thousands of dollars from the the Department of Social Services.

Marilyn Fuentes pleaded no contest to felony welfare fraud. The plea essentially convicts the woman without her admitting fault.

She was arrested and charged with the crime after authorities discovered that between April 2019 and May 2020, Fuentes was using her adult son’s Electronic Benefit Transaction (EBT) card.

During this time, her son was behind bars at the Monterey County Jail, prosecutors said.

An EBT card works similarly to a debit card, where CalFresh (food stamps) and CalWorks (cash aide) benefits are loaded onto the card each month if a recipient qualifies for welfare benefits. The benefits are to be used only by the person whose name is on the card and are non-transferable to another person, according to prosecutors. It is illegal to use benefits belonging to someone else.

A joint investigation by the Department of Social Services and Monterey County District Attorney’s Office found that Fuentes used her son’s EBT card multiple times while he was in jail. Fuentes’s unauthorized use of the EBT card totaled $7,205, prosecutors said in court documents.

Fuentes is set to be sentenced in March and faces three years of felony probation, up to a year in jail, and will be ordered to pay back the Department of Social Services.

Monterey County Department of Social Services and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has a welfare fraud tip line. If you have information regarding welfare fraud you can leave an anonymous tip by calling (831) 755-3224.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Salinas woman used her son's EBT card while he was in jail, now she may go to jail